Main Street Hanford: We can all agree that COVID sucks

Since the beginning of the shutdown, Main Street Hanford has been advocating for businesses to re-open and sharing any resources we have to help our small businesses in our community. We have done our best to stay neutral and not upset the two clear sides; you know the ones, and I am not talking politics. The truth is, there is no right or wrong, but one thing we can all agree on is that COVID sucks.
Main Street Hanford, Kings County Board of Supervisors, City of Hanford Council, and our local Chambers all agree that businesses should be open. We all agree that the metrics of re-opening are unfair. What can we do about it? Not a whole lot. So many people say, “become a sanctuary city,” “revolt,” “protest,” “open anyway.”
The truth is, many small businesses and even chain restaurants can’t do that even if they wanted to because they hold a state of California license which can be revoked permanently if they don’t comply. Restaurants, bars and industries in fitness and beauty have to comply or they risk permanently losing licensing that they need to do business. The other piece of information you may not know is that if Kings County does not comply, they risk losing more than $15,000,000 in funding ($5,000,000, which went to small businesses).
Some would say, who cares, you will make that up in sales tax for the businesses that are open. Unfortunately, that is not true either. Sales tax is up in our county, believe it or not. The sectors that are closed due to the shutdown are not the big contributors to sales tax in Kings County. Therefore, once again, California has the upper hand over small businesses and smaller counties like ours. Is it fair? We don’t think so.
Speaking of metrics and the state of California, I would like to clear something else up. Recently, we posted an image of testing sites in Kings County. There is a new mobile testing site that allows you to administer your own test and it is supposedly more accurate. This mobile testing site was brought into Kings County because we are not meeting the testing standards (according to state of California). If we do not administer enough tests in Kings County, we get points added to our “case rate”. The case rate is determined by positive COVID tests. If we don’t do enough tests, the state adds to our score. (You can read about that at cdph.ca.gov). Right now, our score is 8.9, when it should be lower. We need a 7 to move to the next tier of reopening. Our positivity rate is very low at a 4.7. 4.7 is actually so low that it is in the “Substantial” or “Tier 3” (Orange) level. However, we stay in Purple because of our positive case rate, and lack of testing in Kings County. Confusing right? When we posted this image, we had hundreds of negative comments. We did not delete any of them or fire back because we do not necessarily disagree with you, but it is important to understand the facts. The fact is that the state of California has all the control over our county and small businesses. The metrics are ridiculous, but it is our reality right now.
What can you do? You can get tested to help our score, or not, your choice. You can vote. You can support small businesses now and in the future. Businesses in the fitness and beauty industry are still closed, and they are struggling to get through this. The only thing we can do is be ready to support them when they are open.
You can support them now by following them on social media and find out what online services they have to offer. Whether it is an online or outdoor class, or a gift card, you can make a difference. Do not contribute to the negativity that is happening around us. Support local, be kind, and figure out what you can do to make an impact in a positive way.
Michelle Brown is the Executive Director of Main Street Hanford.
