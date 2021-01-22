Luxury cannabis brand MONOGRAM can now be ordered from Caliva

HANFORD — As of Thursday, Hanford residents and the rest of the surrounding area can now order MONOGRAM — Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s first cannabis brand — from Caliva.
The coveted brand has sold out every week Caliva has launched the product and has been covered in numerous forms of media, including by Jimmy Fallon and "Saturday Night Live."
“It’s really a redefining luxury cannabis experience,” Dennis O’Malley, CEO of Caliva and COO of The Parent Company, said. “Unlike many other packages or brands, this is purpose-built to redefine cannabis.”
So far, MONOGRAM has lived up to its billing by outperforming other Caliva brands by about 15 times, according to O’Malley.
“It’s our first foray into an ultra-premium product line and we couldn’t be more proud to bring this to market with Mr. Shawn Carter’s creative genius,” O’Malley said.
Hanford residents can purchase MONOGRAM in 2g and 4g flower options, Loosies Preroll Packs and an OG Handroll. Each OG Handroll is actually hand rolled by Culture and Cultivation Ambassador DeAndre Watson.
“The cultivation practices and everything from the original genetics to the handcrafted cultivation to the hand trimming to the highest level of quality control — you’re getting the very best flower that Caliva’s ever grown,” O’Malley said.
There are various strains of each product, such as the No.01 and No.03 Medium for the 4g flower. The No.01 Medium is billed as “A cerebral strain to help chill, focus, and confidently tackle obstacles in your path. Complex with a sweet herby smell upfront that transitions to a skunky finish.” The No.03 Medium “invites you to step back and smell the flowers. Notes of grape, diesel and citrus lead into a powerful finish, encouraging you to take a hit, slow down, and enjoy the ride.”
Prices range from $40 for the Loosies Preroll Pack to $70 for the 4g flower with more information on each product available on Caliva’s website when purchasing.
Caliva recently merged into The Parent Company, which is now the largest vertically integrated cannabis operation in California, and completed its public offering on Jan. 15. The Parent Company began to be traded under the symbol “GRAMF” on the OTC market on Tuesday.
“As we went out to market, we said that direct-to-consumer was going to be the forefront of our strategy and that means serving very large population areas,” O’Malley said. “Not just in delivery, but also retail stores.”
That will include the Caliva location in Hanford, which is planning on having a retail portion by June. Despite being delivery only for now, O’Malley said the store has “wildly exceeded our expectations.”
“We tried to enter in the community in a respectful way and we have a lot of pride in terms of creating jobs down there and good-paying jobs,” O’Malley said. “I think the community really resonated with what we were trying to do and this is bringing plant-based solutions to people every day.”
It’s also translated into success with the Hanford store being their fastest growing location, double of all other locations, and is six weeks ahead of scheduled growth, while raking in positive customer feedback.
“We’re really honored to be part of the Hanford community and bringing the plethora of Caliva and The Parent Company products to Hanford, and we’re trying to build our business there one customer at a time,” O’Malley said.
Customers can order MONOGRAM and various other brands from Caliva online seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!