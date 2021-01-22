Luxury cannabis brand MONOGRAM can now be ordered from Caliva

HANFORD — As of Thursday, Hanford residents and the rest of the surrounding area can now order MONOGRAM — Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s first cannabis brand — from Caliva.

The coveted brand has sold out every week Caliva has launched the product and has been covered in numerous forms of media, including by Jimmy Fallon and "Saturday Night Live."

“It’s really a redefining luxury cannabis experience,” Dennis O’Malley, CEO of Caliva and COO of The Parent Company, said. “Unlike many other packages or brands, this is purpose-built to redefine cannabis.”

So far, MONOGRAM has lived up to its billing by outperforming other Caliva brands by about 15 times, according to O’Malley.

“It’s our first foray into an ultra-premium product line and we couldn’t be more proud to bring this to market with Mr. Shawn Carter’s creative genius,” O’Malley said.

Hanford residents can purchase MONOGRAM in 2g and 4g flower options, Loosies Preroll Packs and an OG Handroll. Each OG Handroll is actually hand rolled by Culture and Cultivation Ambassador DeAndre Watson.

“The cultivation practices and everything from the original genetics to the handcrafted cultivation to the hand trimming to the highest level of quality control — you’re getting the very best flower that Caliva’s ever grown,” O’Malley said.

There are various strains of each product, such as the No.01 and No.03 Medium for the 4g flower. The No.01 Medium is billed as “A cerebral strain to help chill, focus, and confidently tackle obstacles in your path. Complex with a sweet herby smell upfront that transitions to a skunky finish.” The No.03 Medium “invites you to step back and smell the flowers. Notes of grape, diesel and citrus lead into a powerful finish, encouraging you to take a hit, slow down, and enjoy the ride.”