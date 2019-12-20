LEMOORE — It’s that time of year again for Lemoore Police Department’s community-centered holiday events, including “Reason for the Season” and “Presents on Patrol.”
Since 2006, the department has held a Reason for the Season event where gifts of toys and clothes are given to children in need. This year’s event was held Thursday evening.
In October, Community Service Officer Soledad Perez began reaching out to all the Lemoore schools to see if they know of children who are in need of a toy or other items for Christmas. Once that list was compiled, she called the kids’ parents to get their permission to go shopping for items on the kids’ wish lists.
Perez said she and other volunteers shopped at Walmart for the items and in all, about 200 kids were helped through Reason for the Season.
Santa Claus was in attendance to take photos with the kids and food boxes were given to all the families thanks to a partnership with Lemoore Christian Aide.
The event is made possible by donations from various businesses and organizations in Lemoore. Perez said the department is very lucky to receive the donations and she thanked all the businesses and organizations that help make the event possible year after year.
“Because of them, we’re able to get these toys for the children,” Perez said, adding a thank you to the many volunteers who help with the events every year, from wrapping to distributing gifts.
Friday afternoon, officers, volunteers and Santa continued the giving with “Presents on Patrol.”
Presents on Patrol, which the department has done for over 20 years, is an event in which officers put kids’ names on the department’s “Angel Tree” and those kids also get gifts from the department.
Perez again contacts the kids’ parents to see what is on their Christmas wish list and the officers shop for gifts for the kids. She said about 30 kids were picked for Presents on Patrol this year.
The gifts were then delivered to each child’s home Friday afternoon by Santa, LPD officers and other volunteers in a large caravan of police cars. At each stop, everyone gets out of their cars to meet the families and other kids in the neighborhoods.
Hundreds of other small toys donated by Leprino employees were given out to other kids in the neighborhood who are always curious to see what all the commotion is about.
While both events take a lot of time and work, Perez said she enjoys contacting the parents to let them know that the department would like to help. She said many are appreciative and get choked up because the children may not have otherwise gotten a gift for Christmas.
Her favorite part, however, is distributing and delivering the gifts.
“When they come and pick up their items, seeing the smiles on the children — that’s what pays off all the hard work,” she said.
