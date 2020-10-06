You are the owner of this article.
LPD investigates shooting at hotel
Lemoore Police Department
File Photo

LEMOORE — The Lemoore Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 800 block of East D Street for a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

Officers arrived within two minutes and said they discovered at least 30 rounds had been fired in the direction of the hotel, hitting several vehicles and rooms on the west side of the property.

LPD detectives took over the investigation and said a motive for the shooting has not been identified. They also said there have been no reported injuries.

Detectives are following up on leads and officials are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the department at (559) 924-9574.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

