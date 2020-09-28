You are the owner of this article.
LPD investigates first homicide of the year
Lemoore Police Department
LEMOORE — Lemoore Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning, department officials said.

Just after 2 a.m., officers said they were dispatched to a gas station in the 1100 block of North Lemoore Avenue, near Hanford Armona Road, for reports of a male bleeding inside a vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and said they found the man, who had been shot. Police rendered aid, but said the man died at the scene.

LPD detectives responded and are currently conducting an investigation. This is Lemoore’s first homicide of the year.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Lemoore Police Department at 559-924-9574.

