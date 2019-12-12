HANFORD — In an effort to prepare for any situation, Lowe’s Home Improvement in Hanford and Pioneer Union Elementary School District have come together to provide over 100 emergency buckets for classrooms throughout the district’s schools.
Emergency buckets were created with the idea to have emergency items on-hand in a classroom in case of an extended school lockdown.
PUESD Superintendent Paul van Loon said the district was approached by Juan Lopez from Lowe’s and was asked what their emergency needs might be. The district was in the process of updating its emergency response plan and once ideas started bouncing around, they settled on the emergency buckets.
Jenny Ruiz, store manager of the Hanford Lowe’s, said they were excited to continue with another emergency bucket project.
In January, Lowe’s was able to provide emergency buckets for all Hanford Elementary School District classrooms after being approached by Hanford Police Officer Per Westlund, a school resource officer.
After deciding on emergency buckets, the district and Lowe’s decided what would go in the 5-gallon buckets. Each bucket contains a roll of paper towels, a roll of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, hand wipes, a few bottles of water, glow sticks in case of a power outage, trash bags, gloves and a tarp to use as a privacy screen.
Lowe’s then coordinated donation of the items through its distribution center, Lopez said.
Wednesday, Lowe’s employees, Hanford police officers and PUESD students, staff and administration assembled the emergency buckets.
Every classroom in the district will have an emergency bucket, van Loon said. In addition, he said other rooms where students might be during a lockdown will also be equipped, like the library and the office. In all, 115 emergency buckets were prepared.
Van Loon said having the buckets offers peace of mind that the students would be taken care of during an emergency event or lockdown. Hanford Police Sgt. Stephanie Huddleston, the school resource officer at Frontier Elementary School, agreed.
“Just having those essential things to make them more comfortable in a situation where they’re already scared and wondering what’s going on is very helpful,” Huddleston said.
Lopez, who has children who attend school in the district, said they all hope that the kids never have to use the buckets, but it is always good to be prepared for anything.
Huddleston and van Loon thanked Lowe’s for seeking out the partnership.
“I’m just very grateful for Lowe’s in terms of what they’re doing for the community,” van Loon said.
Ruiz and Lopez thanked the district in return and said the team at Lowe’s is proud to serve the community they’re a part of and will continue to look for ways to help.
