Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
According to information presented to the Lemoore City Council on Tuesday evening, those wishing to take in a movie will be able to in Lemoore starting in late 2001. The council approved an agreement that will build a $3.5 million deal to bring a six screen, 850 stadium-style seat movie theater to downtown Lemoore. The theater will stand at the intersection of Follett and E streets where Bob Williams Chevrolet formerly stood, with E Street being turned into cul-de-sacs.
30 Years Ago
This year’s successful initiative to limit the terms of officials elected to state office in California may end up as a two-headed coin. On the one side, the initiative certainly seems like a good idea, especially when you have been represented in Sacramento by not-so-responsive senators and assembly members. On the other side, somewhere down the line you are going to run across a good, honest legislator, one that will listen to your concerns and needs and respond accordingly, one that you would like to send back to Sacramento time and again. If you have a state law in place that prohibits repeated terms in the legislature, fine, it will protect you from those legislators that are trying to pad their own pockets while looking to bigger and better things. However, you might some day find that you have cut off your nose to spite your face.
40 Years Ago
Meadow Lane’s pre-first grade students finally found their lost gingerbread man. Mrs. Nordin’s class had taken a carefully made gingerbread man to the cafeteria to be baked. But, as in the old story, the gingerbread man jumped out of the oven and ran away. From then on, he made appearances throughout the school. He was seen in the nurse’s office, the janitor’s room, and the library. Each time the children were summoned to the scene, he was gone with the shake of a few crumbs. The principal, Tom Hewitt, finally managed to capture the rebellious little guy only to turn him over to the hungry little 6-year-olds.
95 Years Ago
The spirit of cooperation in the expression of “Peace on Earth, Good Will to Men” is exemplified in the magnificent Community Christmas Tree, erected at the intersection of Heinlen and D streets. Civic and fraternal organizations have united in a common cause and the result should be a source of pride to the entire community. The tree, a beautiful and symmetrical specimen, was obtained and placed in position by the Fire Department. The members of the fire department were Carl Poindexter, L.E. Brittsan, Ballard Brothers, R.J. Flaherty, J.H. Wilson, W.C. Truckell, Lloyd Rhoads and Roy Blessing.
The accusation is made that men no longer are as courteous to women as they once were. Good manners are out of date, it is said. The change is imputed to the change in woman’s status. Since she has left the shelter of home and engaged in business and public activities, it is not considered needful to show her deference. Men, unashamed, will remain seated while women stand; they will smoke in mixed society, without so much as asking permission; they will speak of girls as “fellows.” “She’s a good fellow,” one will hear them say. Does it mean that the enfranchisement of women, the striking off of the shackles, has killed chivalry? That men cannot be expected to show courtesy to women unless women occupy a subordinate position in society?
It may be that women are themselves to blame. Some have lost the respect that was formerly theirs by adopting masculine ways. A few foolish ones dislike to be thought of as “the weaker sex” or “the gentler sex”; and, on that account, discourage the showing of deference to them, thinking it implies that they are not the equal of men in masculine strength. Of course they are not the equal of men in muscular strength, and they should glory in not being the equals of men in coarseness either.
If there is to be leveling of the sexes it should be effected by raising men’s standard of refinement, not by lowering women’s. A great man showed perception of this many years ago at a banquet in his honor. “Since there are no ladies present,” said one of the speakers, “no harm will be done by my telling an indelicate story.”
“But there are gentlemen present,” objected the great man.
The rainfall – Who said it could not rain? The predictions of weather prophets proved true this time—three frosts and then a rain. The official report of rainfall to date is: Oct. 5 to Dec. 1 -- .25. Dec. 18 -- .60. Total to date: .86.
