Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
The pre-election views on President Bush are proving accurate. Bush foes were afraid he would undo environmental decisions by former President Clinton. Bush backers were afraid he wouldn’t undo some of those very same decisions. Backers win. He’s undoing. And one of the most important of the undoings – cheered by local Kings County officials – is the easing of restrictions which would have forced 3,000 American communities to upgrade water systems to limit arsenic’s presence in the water. Two of those 3,000 are Hanford and Lemoore. And one of the unexpected allies in the undoing of the arsenic decision is Rep. Cal Dooley, D-20th, of Hanford, a Democrat.
25 Years Ago
A remarkable transformation has occurred over the past two months in the Kings River watershed’s snowpack. Snow courses surveyed on Tuesday by the Kings River water Association above the river’s South fork and Middle Fork have water content readings which are above average. Those measurements contrast sharply with below-average readings which were recorded during KRWA’s first 1996 snow survey two months ago.
Members of the McKnight and Torres families of Lemoore met former superstar National Football League quarterback Joe Montana at a special breakfast during their all-expense-paid trip to Disneyland, courtesy of Mervyn’s California.
30 Years Ago
Tim Lee has given to the City of Lemoore all his life. On Friday, Lemoore gave back to Tim Lee. Lee, born in Lemoore, was honored as the 31st recipient of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, “Citizen of the Year” award. Lee was one of five sons of Fook Loy Lee, who came to Lemoore from Canton providence of China in 1922 and settled in Lemoore because of friends in the area. Thankfully, the Lees never left. The Lee family started a grocery business – Lincoln Market in downtown Lemoore – and later moved to a larger store on Bush Street (now Food King). The five brothers – Tim along with Mike, Dick, Art, and Jim – all worked in the family business until it was sold in 1983. Tim Lee was appointed to the Lemoore City Council in 1968, serving for 22 years. He served as mayor from 1976 to 1980 and on the Lemoore Planning Commission from 1972-76 and from 1980-84. A member of the local American Legion for 45 years and also an active member of the Lemoore Kiwanis Club since 1957, Lee served as president of that civic organization in 1972.
80 Years Ago
“Daddy Long-Legs,” LUHS Senior play will be presented next Friday, April 4th, at the high school auditorium. Tickets will go on sale the last of this week at Allis’ Drug store. Reserved seats are 25 cents. The leads of the play are taken by Raymond Niday and Roberta Long. The play is under the supervision of Miss Josephine Van Fleet, dramatic coach.
100 Years Ago
An appeal to the superior court to save Bebe Daniels, motion picture star, from serving a ten-day sentence in the Orange county jail was being prepared here (Los Angeles) by her attorney, W.I. Gilbert. Meanwhile Miss Daniels was at liberty on a bail of $100. A jury at Santa Ana, comprised principally of retired farmers and ranchers, refused to be swayed by the dainty actress’ charms and, after deliberating exactly seven minutes, found her guilty of speeding more than 56 miles an hour.
Dr. Walter Gray Crump today received a telegram stating that John Burroughs, the famous naturalist, had died on a train near Buffalo, N.Y. He was en route to his home in Poughkeepsie from Pasadena, where he spent the winter. Burroughs, it was said, had hoped to reach home before April 5, to celebrate his 84th birthday. His 83rd was celebrated with a great gathering which included his particular friends, Henry Ford, H.S. Firestone and Thomas A. Edison. Burroughs was a close friend of Theodore Roosevelt and the two often enjoyed tramps through the woods, studying bird and animal life. During the last few years he had spent most of his summers camping with Thomas A. Edison and Henry Ford.
110 Years Ago
Robert Sharp was in this city Tuesday from San Joaquin, where he brought 15 hundred head of cattle to the Creasa plains.
Wilson and Hunt, the well borers, have completed a well for the Mercedes School district, and struck a fine flow of artesian water at a depth of 400 feet.
City Marshal, Henry Dickerson, has issued a warning that all property owners are hereby notified to remove all weeds and grass growing on their sidewalks, and to keep them clean.
