Longtime official 'Wink' Winckelmann remembered for excellence

HANFORD — For more than 40 years, Rainer Otto Winckelmann brought a high level of officiating to any sport he touched.

“If anybody knew the rules of officiating, it was Wink Winckelmann,” Tom Dowd, commissioner of USA Softball of Central California, said.

The longtime umpire, referee and official — known to friends and family simply as “Wink” — passed away at his home on May 10 from complications due to end stage pancreatic cancer. He was 69 years old.

Wink was a referee in basketball and football, umpire in softball and baseball, and an official for volleyball. The latter he started officiating in 2013 and was already beginning to make strides in the sport as the Vice President of the Central Valley Volleyball Officials Association.

“Volleyball’s something he just started and he had a real desire to learn the rules, the proper methods, and he was working his way up to being a top official,” Tim Parcel, president of Central Valley Volleyball Officials Association Umpires, said.

Wink was also the Deputy Umpire in Charge of USA Softball of Central California for 14 years and “was always available for anything and everything you needed him to do,” Dowd said.

After being appointed as the commissioner, Dowd appointed Wink as the Deputy Umpire. Aside from his knowledge, Dowd said Wink was a “natural” for the position.

Wink had a relentless devotion to officiating, taking a laptop to his daughter’s home in case a tournament needed to be rescheduled or if someone became ill.