Longfield Center asks for input on new look

“I think it’s important that once we open it back up, that it’s something fresh, that it’s unique, that it’s something different from other centers that you see across the Valley,” Strawn said.

Josiah James, who just graduated from Hanford West High School and grew up in the center, called the center the “backbone” of the community.

“This place, believe it or not, plays a big role in our community,” James said. “For all the kids that are at home right now because of no school, this is a place for them to express themselves, have fun, be free, be kids.”

With rising COVID-19 cases across the state, Albert said he does not have a date or month in mind when the center will reopen.

“This is a resource for the community and, unfortunately, it’s not available for the community. Once we are ready and we feel it’s safe to do so, we’ll [reopen],” Albert said. “We’re hoping this pause may give us the time to make some of these changes, so when they walk in it’s like, ‘Whoa, this looks pretty cool.’”

As of Sunday, Kings County has 489 active cases and a total of 1,058 since the outbreak started. Of those cases, 561 have recovered and there have been eight deaths. Not included in those numbers are the 1,132 cases in state operated correctional facilities in Kings County as well as the 128 in skilled nursing facilities.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.