Longfield Center asks for input on new look

HANFORD — Whenever the Longfield Center reopens, it’s hoping to do so with a fresh new look, and for that task, they asked for help from the children who use it.
After being closed since March due to COVID-19, nearly 50 people showed up to the Longfield Center Youth Summit on Thursday to help discuss new ideas for the building.
“Tonight was kind of an idea of what we can do to help make the Longfield Center better for the kids,” Parks and Recreation Commission Vice Chair Cheyne Strawn said. “We heard a lot of great options that they would like to see such as movie nights, swimming pools, LED lighting, basketball tournaments, programs that are going to help the kids.”
The meeting was led by Parks and Community Services Director Bradley Albert, who has helped spearhead the reactivation of the Longfield Center, built in 1977 and located at 560 S. Douty St. Albert and a committee, formed of adults from the community, have met twice in the last month to figure out ways to best utilize the center when they reopen.
“We have ideas like tutoring, mentoring,” Albert said. “We want to spruce it up a little bit, give it a facelift, so it’s a little more modern.”
He added that they have four areas of focus: physical appearance, programming, community outreach, and honoring and respecting the history of the Longfield Center, as well as the Hall of Fame.
“We’re hopeful we can work with the school district and other non-profits,” Albert said. “We’d like to see mentoring, tutoring, we’d like to have a STEM lab some day. The sky’s kind of the limit here and we’ll kind of do it based on the input today and the community members.”
After pizza was served, the children were put into different focus groups with at least one adult at each table. They were given a tour of the Longfield Center, which includes a basketball court, weight room, billiards and other amenities.
Albert then asked four questions to those in attendance:
- What types of programs or activities would bring you to the center?
- What is the best way for us to market the center to youth like you?
- What type of person should we hire to work at the center?
- Are you interested in being part of the advisory group to help decide the future of the center?
Answers for each question were written down and then taped on a wall. Each child was given three dots which they could use to vote on one or multiple items.
When everything was tallied, the winner of question one was LED lighting with 20 votes. A PlayStation 4/Xbox came in second with 13 votes and basketball tournaments rounded out the top three with 11 votes.
For question two, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter were the top three when it came to how the center could market to the youth. The winner of question three was “someone who can make you laugh” followed by a computer programmer. Those who wanted to be part of the advisory group turned in a card with their information.
“I think it’s important that once we open it back up, that it’s something fresh, that it’s unique, that it’s something different from other centers that you see across the Valley,” Strawn said.
Josiah James, who just graduated from Hanford West High School and grew up in the center, called the center the “backbone” of the community.
“This place, believe it or not, plays a big role in our community,” James said. “For all the kids that are at home right now because of no school, this is a place for them to express themselves, have fun, be free, be kids.”
With rising COVID-19 cases across the state, Albert said he does not have a date or month in mind when the center will reopen.
“This is a resource for the community and, unfortunately, it’s not available for the community. Once we are ready and we feel it’s safe to do so, we’ll [reopen],” Albert said. “We’re hoping this pause may give us the time to make some of these changes, so when they walk in it’s like, ‘Whoa, this looks pretty cool.’”
As of Sunday, Kings County has 489 active cases and a total of 1,058 since the outbreak started. Of those cases, 561 have recovered and there have been eight deaths. Not included in those numbers are the 1,132 cases in state operated correctional facilities in Kings County as well as the 128 in skilled nursing facilities.
