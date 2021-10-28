Hanford Fox Theatre is opening its doors for an art display for one of their staff.
At the Fox Theatre, Zaque Rodriguez, programs the movies and emcees events, along numerous other duties. But in his spare time, he has taken to painting. It started for him as a kid when he would watch the famously positive Bob Ross on PBS. This fascination led him to create comic book art and do some acrylic work. In June 2020, during the height of the pandemic, he started rewatching the old Bob Ross reruns, and took up oil painting in the style of the man to first get him into creating.
“Once the pandemic hit and I had more time on my hands because I wasn’t working… I thought it was a good opportunity to start,” Rodriguez said.
He bought some supplies, went to YouTube, and painted as Ross painted, soaking in the tutorials. Rodriguez would move on to experiment with the the art of oil painting, as well. And now, after 16 months of practicing the craft, Rodriguez is ready to show his work to the Hanford community. On Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the oil paintings of Zaque Rodriguez will be on display in the lobby, along with refreshments.
Art exhibits are nothing new for Rodriguez, and he says he’s done at least one a month since last August, though these are most often done digitally. Originally, there was an Art Hop event planned for Downtown Hanford Friday that Rodriguez wanted to be part of, but it was unfortunately cancelled. However, Rodriguez is going ahead with the open gallery, hoping it will be a fun night for the community.
Admission is free for the evening event.
