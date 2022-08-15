The sights and sounds of martial arts were everywhere at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Saturday afternoon, during the annual Battle of the Dojos competition.
Young students from around the Central Valley and the Central Coast converged on the historic auditorium to practice and compete in their chosen discipline including karate, Kabudo, and jiu-jitsu.
As in previous years, all proceeds taken in from the event are donated to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital. Last year the total raised was just over $4,500. This year, according to Steven Day, owner of the event's sponsor Day’s Karate School in Hanford, the estimated total is $3,500.