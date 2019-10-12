HANFORD — There will be a murder at the Irwin Street Inn this Halloween and the hotel’s guests will have a monstrously good time solving the mystery.
Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Monster Murder Mystery dinner theater event on Friday, Oct. 25 to raise funds for the construction of a new home for a local family in need.
“This year, with it taking place at Halloween and the setting at Dracula’s inn, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties board member Jana Wiley.
This will be the second year in a row that the nonprofit charitable organization has collaborated with the Kings Players theater group and the Irwin Street Inn for a night of mayhem and sleuthing.
Last year’s event was themed to emulate a Prohibition-era speakeasy of the 1920s and many guests took the opportunity to dress the part. Dressed “in character,” many in the audience were able to more easily slip into the verisimilitude of the murder mystery theatrics. Wiley said. The show is alive and the audience is encouraged to interact with the actors in order to solve the mystery.
Funds from the event will go toward construction on a new Habitat home locates at Kaweah and Cameron streets in Hanford.
Going into this year’s event, organizers wanted to sell more tickets than last year’s event did. Still two weeks out from the event, that goal has been met and there are still tickets available.
“We’ve already reached our goal,” said Wiley. “It’s really exciting. It’s a fun event and it’s all in support of a good cause.”
Actress and writer RaeLynn Royer is the creative director for the theater portion of the dinner theater event.
“We had a lot of fun last year. It was a great show and we learned a lot,” Royer said. “It’s going to be a blast.”
This year’s show departs from the speakeasy setting of last year’s event and follows the antics of Inn operator Count Dracula. The famed blood-sucker (played by Joseph Katz) has been running the Irwin Street Inn as a safe haven for monsters for years with the help of businessman Notorious Nick Nemetz.
Theater-goers will remember the character of Nemetz (played by Steve Corl) as the victim of last year’s murder, continuing his life’s — afterlife’s? — story as a ghost.
“He died at the inn last year and he never left,” Royer said. “Now, he’s working with Dracula and trying to weasel his way into running the inn. So, we don’t make it a big guessing as to who’s going to get killed. But everyone has a reason to want him dead. Anybody could have done it.”
The rest of the cast, comprised of Kings Players regulars, includes hospitality ambassador Medusa, handyman Frank Enstein, a disco-loving werewolf, witch doctors, demons fortune tellers and other surprise characters.
Royer, who plays head chef and witch Grizelda Malaise, said that the audience is encouraged to interact with the monsters to solve the mystery.
“The more they get involved, the more fun they’re going to have,” Royer said. “And the more fun we’ll have, too.”
