The Longﬁeld Center, seen in this 2022 photo, will be the site of yoga classes starting in June hosted by Hanford's Parks and Recreation Department.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

The Hanford Parks and Recreation Department is bringing yoga classes to the community every Saturday in June.

The classes, which are categorized for beginners, will be taking place in the Longfield Center, located at 560 S. Douty St.

Kaitlyn Lusk, a parks and recreation coordinator, said she is excited to bring the wellness classes to Hanford and is hopeful they will extend past June.

