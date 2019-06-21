HANFORD — One Kings River-Hardwick student is spending the dog days of summer raising money for the Hanford Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
Jordan Keath, 7, has set up shop near Vineyards Park in Hanford selling lemonade slushies to raise money for the Hanford Police K9 Foundation, which is a nonprofit foundation formed in 2015 to address the need to raise money to buy police dogs for Hanford PD.
Jordan said that he’s got his eyes on becoming a police officer when he’s old enough. He said he made the decision after an educational presentation.
“I was in Cub Scouts and a police officer came and talked about what he does,” Jordan said.
When asked which parts of a police officer’s job seemed especially interesting to Jordan, he didn’t need to think it over long.
“The dogs,” he said.
Fully trained police dogs cost the police department around $20,000.
After hearing the police department often needs additional funding for the K-9 unit, Jordan was quick to throw them a bone, his mother Mercedes Keath said.
About a year and a half ago, Jordan’s project began with the goal of $1,250.
“I don’t know that he really had a concept of how much that really was, but when he first started this, that was the amount he told me, so I said, ‘OK, that’s our goal,’” his mother said.
After having raised nearly $100 Wednesday, now only has a little over $400 left to go before he’ll donate the money to the Hanford K-9 Unit.
Jordan, his brothers and his mother have set up the lemonade stand in front of their house, which is located across the street from the park, where they’ll be from 5-7 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday until the money is raised, his mother said.
On Wednesday, the young philanthropist was visited by two members of the Hanford Police Department. Officers Josh Chavez and Chad Medeiros stopped by the lemonade stand.
A photo of the two officers at the stand with Jordan and his brothers was posted to the Friends of the Hanford Police K-9 Unit Facebook page Wednesday with the message, “Would like to say thank you to Jordan and his family for serving fresh lemonade outside in this heat. All the proceeds are going to our K-9 unit! This young man is doing big things and our Hanford Police department K-9 unit appreciates it a lot.”
Jordan has been attracting customers with signs around the park, social media posts and an appearance on the #HowsHanford weekly Internet streaming local news broadcast.
The 7-year-old has been selling lemonade less than a week. Before his newest venture, he held a yard sale where he sold some of his toys, has done extra chores around the house and sold hot chocolate at school to raise funds.
Jordan said that when he’s not raising money, he spends time with his two dogs, Bashful and Roxy and plays baseball and soccer.
