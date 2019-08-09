{{featured_button_text}}
LEMOORE — The 4-year-old boy involved in an ATV crash on the Santa Rosa Rancheria has died, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The boy, identified as Francisco Aguilar, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Thursday.

The crash happened Tuesday night on Saltgrass Road, southeast of Lemoore.

According to CHP, a 10-year-old girl was driving an ATV with three passengers, including a 9-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy and Aguilar.

The kids were riding along a canal bank when the vehicle overturned into a slough filled with water.

CHP said the girls were able to escape after the crash, but the two boys were pinned underneath the vehicle.

After help arrived, the boys were transported to Adventist Health Medical Center in Hanford.

CHP said the 6-year-old boy is still in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

