chp xyz
Sentinel file photos

LEMOORE — The 6-year-old boy involved in an ATV accident on Santa Rosa Rancheria has died, California Highway Patrol confirmed Monday. 

The boy, identified as Ivan Quevedo, was hospitalized Aug. 6 after an ATV accident on Saltgrass Road, southeast of Lemoore. 

According to CHP, a 10-year-old girl was driving an ATV with three passengers, including a 9-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and Quevedo.

The kids were riding along a canal bank when the vehicle overturned into a slough filled with water.

CHP said the girls were able to escape after the crash, but the two boys were pinned underneath the vehicle.

After help arrived, the boys were transported to Adventist Health Medical Center in Hanford.

The 4-year-old boy, identified as Francisco Aguilar, died on Thursday. The girls were uninjured. The investigation is ongoing. 

