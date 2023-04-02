Hanford's Neighbor Bowl will see a complete transformation during the $11 million remodel project slated to start in mid-April, including remodeling of the concession stand which also houses a ticket booth.
Construction plans consist of two major components, the Neighbor Bowl Remodel, and the Neighbor Bowl Scoreboard project.
Funding for the scoreboard project is set to be approved during the next district board meeting in early April.
“We anticipate sending out a notice to proceed, which starts the contract here in a couple of weeks,” said Renee Creech, assistant superintendent of business services and operations at the Hanford Joint Union High School District.
The restrooms will take the longest to complete, said Creech.
Along with updating the bleachers, a new seal coat of asphalt will be added to the homeside pavement, the track will be resurfaced, and a new oversized bowl name sign will be constructed.
Construction will last for a full year, and will be broken up into different phases to accommodate events such as graduations in June.
“There are phases of the project which will happen much quicker and in shorter time increments because we need to have the stands open. The bleacher work that we’re supposed to be doing, that will happen over the summer, in between graduation and our first home football game,” said Creech.
The district's goal is to make sure construction doesn’t interfere with home football games in the fall — major construction is slated to start as soon as the last graduation ceremony takes place in June.
According to Creech, the scoreboard project, if approved, will also be completed during the summer to be used during the fall football season. The project has a shorter construction timeline of 180 days.
The bowl track, which is open to the public for walking and exercise, will be closed at times during construction.
“Unfortunately, there will be sometimes when we will have to shut down the bowl for everyone's safety during construction. When that happens we will notify people, we usually put something on social media, and we try to tell the public at least a week in advance,” said Creech.
Moving forward the district will work to ensure the public is informed about future closure dates and any other major updates that may impact student use of the facility.