Wreaths Across America is looking for volunteers in Kings County to pay tribute local members of the military this Christmas season.
A national charity, their work was brought to Kings County two years ago by Missy Chavez, in order to help her daughter with a 4-H project. Their work is simple: Each year in December, they go to Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. There, they lay wreaths on the graves of those who served in the military. Whether they died in a war, or lived long lives after, they're all qualified for a wreath from the nonprofit, and a thanks from person placing it.
Last year, the pandemic resulted in fewer donations and volunteers. This, Chavez said, resulted in only a few hundred wreaths being given out to newer grave sites. However, this year, things are picking back up, and 1,300 wreaths have been collected
“When we have full coverage like this year, we do have enough wreaths for every veteran at that cemetery, so all veterans will get one," Chavez said.
Wreaths Across America will start on Saturday at 11 a.m.
