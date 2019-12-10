HANFORD — A ceremony to honor veterans this holiday season will take place Saturday, and the community is invited to join.
For their 4-H Emerald Star Project, 13-year-old Jayleen Chavez and 12-year-old Wylee Barajas collected donations for Wreaths Across America and will place wreaths on the resting places of 1,100 veterans.
The Jefferson Elementary students both have veterans in their families and thought the project would be a good way to honor them and other local veterans.
4-H Emerald Star Projects are ones that benefit the community and this will be the first Wreaths Across America ceremony to take place in Kings County.
Just in time for the Dec. 2 deadline, Jayleen and Wylee were able to accomplish their expanded goal of 1,100 wreaths, up from their initial goal of 800. They are now inviting the community to attend the wreath-laying ceremony, which will take place at noon on Dec. 14 at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona.
During a ceremony, the wreaths will be placed on the resting places of veterans at the cemetery. Local veterans groups will be in attendance and everybody who attends the ceremony is invited to help place the wreaths.
Jayleen and Wylee previously told the Sentinel that the project has been rewarding, especially being able to carry out Wreaths Across America’s mission of “Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of Freedom.”
They also thanked the people and businesses who made everything possible by donating and supporting the project.
