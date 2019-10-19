HANFORD – Go, go gadget Lego-building powers.
Malaki Estrada, a 9-year-old Monroe Elementary student, recently won a Halloween costume contest at Legoland, winning hundreds of dollars’ worth of Legos and a free future trip to the amusement park.
“When I heard them say, ‘first place goes to No. 80,’ that was my number so I was like, ‘what?!,’” Estrada told the Sentinel, adding that he was very surprised he won the costume contest, which was comprised of about 130 contestants. He dressed up as the robotic cartoon spy, Inspector Gadget.
“He just started jumping up and down,” said his mother, Lindsay Jones.
Estrada was so excited to win that when he got on stage to accept his prize, he had forgotten his Inspector Gadget propeller hat.
The young Lego fan said that he wore his homemade Inspector Gadget costume to the amusement park because he’s a big fan of the cartoon.
“It’s a really old show and I know a lot of people like it and I especially like it,” Estrada said.
His mother describes Estrada as a “Lego fanatic,” which is easy to glean from his Lego-decorated room. Completely build Lego sets line his shelves, including the already-finished monster mansion set he won in the costume contest.
He said, in his excitement, it only took a couple of days to build it. He likes it because the mansion can turn into a “creepy ghost,” he said.
This was Estrada’s first trip to the Lego amusement park, which he said has been his dream to do since his whole life, ever since he was in first grade. He is now in third grade.
“They’re really fun to build. You can build a big mansion or a spaceship,” he said. He’s currently making a Lego set with his babysitter that is planned to be a “death trap for zombies and aliens.”
He said that he wants to save all his Lego sets and repair his broken Legos (an unfortunate fate for some sets that he calls unavoidable), so that when he’s an adult he can open a Lego museum.
While Estrada’s Inspector Gadget costume won him the first-place prize at Legoland, he said he won’t be wearing it to go trick-or-treating later this month. Instead, he’ll be wearing a costume based on the video game “Halo.”
