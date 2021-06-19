World Ag Expo will return live to the International Agri-Center showgrounds in Tulare for the 2022 show.
The COVID pandemic forced a transition to a digital format for the 2021 show year.
“We are excited to be back on track,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO. “The 2020 show was fantastic but was followed by COVID uncertainty. Our team did an amazing job creating a solid digital show for 2021 and now we’re all happy to be planning a live event for 2022.”
Exhibitors have been renewing their spaces in droves since March with 68% of booth spaces already sold. Another 10% of spaces are pending as returning exhibitors are requesting expansion of existing space and new exhibitors are signing up for the first time. Major manufacturers including John Deere, AGCO, Case IH, New Holland, Kubota and Kioti have all committed to the February event.
“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback from exhibitors,” said Lisa McCrea, Exhibitor Services Leader. “They are eager to be here with us in 2022 and are looking forward to a great show!”
The return of the live event is also an economic boon for the Central Valley and California. According to a release from Ag Expo organizers, in 2020, World Ag Expo generated $52.3 million in economic output, supported 568 jobs, and contributed $20.3 million in labor income in California. Tulare County saw the most benefit where spending totaled $30.9 million, supported 384 jobs, and contributed $12.6 million in labor income
The 2021 World Ag Expo Online continues to attract visitors and has new content available to users each month. June is featuring 31 dairy and livestock seminars with more than 100 exhibitors available in the same categories. July will focus on Irrigation; the full 2021 editorial calendar can be viewed at https://bit.ly/WAEOnlineEditorialCalendar.
Attendees can visit the online show for free and just need to set up a free My Show Planner account to view seminars. To get started visit https://bit.ly/WAE21Online.
The 2022 World Ag Expo is scheduled February 8-10 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. Ag businesses interested in becoming an exhibitor can request space at https://bit.ly/WAE22GetSpace.
