TULARE — The World Ag Expo is a little over a month away and this year’s show will focus on an industry that is ready to boom in California and across the nation: hemp.
As a growing sector of agriculture, hemp will garner its own pavilion at the 53rd annual farm show in Tulare from Feb. 11-13.
Hemp Industry Daily is the exclusive hemp and cannabis media partner of World Ag Expo, focusing on the Hemp Education & Marketing Pavilion and Hemp Innovation Challenge. With 30 exhibit spaces, a fast pitch innovation competition and seminars each day of the annual show, Hemp Industry Daily will facilitate panels and share industry knowledge.
“Hemp Industry Daily is the world’s leading news and information provider for individuals looking to build their businesses, and being able to contribute to the education, programming and innovation that occurs each year at World Ag Expo fits in that mission” says Chris Walsh, CEO of Hemp Industry Daily.
World Ag Expo attendees will be able to download a digital news and information resource from the editors of Hemp Industry Daily at the expo and Hemp Industry Daily will also provide free subscriptions to attendees.
“This is an exciting time for agriculture and World Ag Expo,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO. “Hemp is a new opportunity for many farmers, so we are proud to partner with Hemp Industry Daily to bring our farmers and ag business professionals the best hemp news and information available.”
In addition, Hemp Industry Daily reporters will be in Tulare to cover the event and the new Hemp Innovation Challenge.
The Hemp Innovation Challenge is designed to accelerate the future of the hemp industry by supporting entrepreneurs, researchers and students who are launching the most disruptive hemp innovations in the world.
Submissions come from hemp innovators in universities, companies, research institutes, barns, and government agencies. Finalists in the challenge will be invited to the World Ag Expo to participate in the fast pitch competition.
Prizes will be awarded for ideas connected to technology, software, and services driving growth and innovation into food, fuel, medicine, health, fiber, waste, and sustainable development as a few examples.
The winners will receive strategic feedback about their innovation, business model, and go-to-market strategy. Event highlights include networking with executives, investors, and mentorship to support launching their innovations.
Entering its 53rd year, World Ag Expo is the largest annual outdoor ag trade show in the world. In 2019, the show saw 102,800 attendees from 48 states and 65 countries.
With more than 1,400 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, the expo provides a platform for networking, education and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the U.S.
Seminars at the expo are open to attendees and exhibitors and are included with the price of admission. In addition to hemp, seminars to be featured at this year’s show include:
- Ag issues
- Dairy
- Import/export
- Irrigation and water
- Wine and grape
- Women in Ag
