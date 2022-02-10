Large, bright red, blue and green tractors were in abundance at this year's World Ag Expo, which covered an estimated 2.6 million square feet in the heart of Tulare. Ag companies that sell seeds, vines and trees, pesticides and soil nutrients were well represented, too.
A majority of the estimated 1,142 exhibitors attending the exposition sell everything from irrigation equipment and farming tools to heavy machinery and dairy livestock.
According to a World Ag Expo demographics report, the majority (40%) of attendees came to the Central Valley for networking purposes and business development reasons, followed by product research (38%), and purchasing (13%).
Technology also featured prominently at this year's Expo. Half of the Expo's Top-10 New Product winners offer electric or autonomous vehicles to lower carbon emissions, reduce labor costs and increase efficiency.
More than half of the New Product winners are either based in California or have key offices in the state. All are innovative.
There's an App for Hooves
One of the New Product winners — TJ Hoof of Waterford, Calif. — developed a cloud-based app for tracking cow-hoof treatments.
Billed as "state-of-the-art hoof health management," the TJ Hoof Hub uses portable computing technology to help the dairy industry track health data specifically related to cow hooves.
Much like a podiatrist keeps tabs of clients' healthcare treatments, the TJ Hoof Hub enables dairy farmers to store profiles of individual cows. The data can be quickly retrieved with up-to-date information on recent treatments including lesions, ulcers, cracks, rots and warts.
Conceived by husband/wife team Travis and Joya McCarthy, the app was developed by programmers in Mumbai, India.
Travis has hoof-trimming experience, but it was Joya who recognized the need for storing large data sets on cows' hooves and using portable technology to access health information for quick retrieval.
"It was all just pencil and paper," Joya said. "The dairy men would have to input data manually."
The app they developed helps customers create profiles of each cow and store hoof-treatment histories so they can "track for healing progress," Joya explained.
"When they're done, they'll have all these cow profiles ... and dairy management systems, which we'll be integrating," she said. "So we can share data and generate insights."
The app can be downloaded to a laptop or tablet computer. Hoof Hub automatically incorporates empty fields for hoof trimmers and their clients to complete, including information about lesions: types of treatments and dates.
"They can present themselves as more valuable because now they have this high level of hoof health data to share," Joya said of trimmers, who pay 50 cents per cow to use the app. "All this data gets automatically [uploaded] to the dairy herd management company."
The potential today for collecting data and performing accurate metrics analysis is vast, even for dairy farmers.
"We can see which lesions are prominent in any given herd," Joya said. "We can see if it's dietary or genetic."
Noting the data is often input manually, she said the level of metrics analysis for dairy hoof-health management is vast.
Making data available from within the cloud enables hoof trimmers to share and monetize information about each cow's hoof health. The key reasons for doing so are accuracy and speed.
"Travis is a hoof trimmer," she said. "When we first started, I wondered, 'Why are we still doing this on carbon paper?'"
Her question led to development of the app, and a 2022 New Product award from World Ag Expo.
Apparently, the exposure has been good for TJ Hoof.
"We have had people reach out to us from Poland, Canada and New Zealand asking about the product," Joya said with a satisfied smile.
Cool Electric Tractor Test
Another California-based company recognized by World Ag Expo with a Top-10 New Product award is Solectrac of Santa Rosa.
Solectrac manufactures electric tractors — powerful electric tractors.
Like TJ Hoof, there's a connection to India. (Whether or not this is a trend in the U.S. farming industry, there appears to be an interest in North American agriculture on the part of India's high-tech firms and investors.)
Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac, brings three decades of ag and tractor manufacturing experience with him from India.
"I've been doing farming equipment manufacturing for about 30 years," Iyer said of his time in India.
Company founder Steve Heckeroth, CIO of Soletrac, said he started out building electric conversion kits for Porsche Spyders. When he discovered tractors benefit from added weight, he switched to building electric tractors in 1992.
The advantages of electric- over diesel-powered tractors are many, Heckeroth explained.
"It doesn't use liquid fuel," he said. "It can be charged by renewable energy. It has maximum torque at zero RPM. It's very quiet."
Best of all, Heckeroth said, electric tractors produce zero emissions.
"You can charge it from solar," he said of Solectrac's models, which range in price from $35,000 for a 24 hp to 30 hp model to $75,000 for the 70 hp electric tractor.
Solectrac tractors are manufactured in the United States, but Iyer pointed out demand is high in Canada and Norway.
"Actually, India was the first one," he said with pride, noting increased demand has prompted expansion.
"[We're] going to a bigger facility in another two months, close to Santa Rosa," Iyer said, adding the company will soon build manufacturing plants in the central and eastern United States.
"Today, we sell direct to customers," the CEO said, noting Solectrac has begun recruiting dealers, with plans to have 100 dealers across North America over the next two years.
The goal is to build and sell 5,000 electric tractors by the end of 2024.
"Customers have been using diesel for a long time," Iyer acknowledged. "Tesla has shaken up the automotive industry. It's time we seek independence from fossil fuel to renewable."
With headquarters in Northern California's wine country, it may come as no surprise that Solectrac executives are environmentally conscious. Currently, primary customers are vineyards in Napa and Sonoma.
"They're all trying to be more [energy] sustainable," Heckeroth said, noting the next market Solectrac hopes to target are hobby ranchers.
"They want quiet," he said. "They're moving to the country to get away from all the smog in the city."
Hobby ranchers are also, typically, relatively young and wealthy.
Although Solectrac's electric tractors are about 30% to 40% more expensive than diesel models, according to Heckeroth, the absence of fuel and oil — along with lower maintenance costs — make them attractive investments.
"It pays for itself in two to three years," Solectrac's founder said. "If you're a diesel tractor company you cannot be environmentally responsible when you produce emissions."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.