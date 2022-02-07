The World Ag Expo is back "live" in Tulare this week after a hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions at large public events.
The event, celebrating 55 years, takes place at the International Agri-Center from Feb. 8–10.
The show kicks off at 9 a.m. each day and continues until 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. It concludes at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
The expo features more than 1,200 vendors from around the globe, including many from the Central Valley.
Among local companies featured at the show, Mini GUSS and TJ Hoof Care received recognition among the Top 10 New Products recognized by World Ag Expo.
In addition to product display booths, the exposition includes dozens of seminars throughout the three-day event.
Educational seminars kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and run throughout the three-day show at the Seminar Center on the southeast end of the grounds. Sessions on Dairy, Water and Government Regulations can be found in classroom-style buildings at the corner of U & South Street.
Live cooking demonstrations will take place in the World Ag Women pavilion all three days.
On Wednesday the WET Center Innovation Pitch Event, hosted by Fresno State's WET Center, will introduce potential customers and World Ag Expo attendees to new and emerging technologies and innovations.
Ride & Drives and live demonstrations will be available throughout the grounds.
A new WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion east of Farm Credit Dairy Center will feature reining, livestock handling, and fitting demos — all using WW Livestock Systems products. Fendt will debut a new Ride & Drive area and Can-Am will offer attendees the chance to ride along in UTVs.
GUSS, Solectrac, InsightTRAC and additional exhibitors will demonstrate equipment live throughout the grounds.
World Ag Expo and Toyota have partnered to offer the Toyota Tundra Giveaway. It will benefit the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare. Tickets are $5. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 in the Toyota exhibit space at Gate 2.
World Ag Expo will follow state COVID requirements.
The International Agri-Center is located at 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare. 93274.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.