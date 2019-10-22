HANFORD — Tom Olson loved his job, but he loved his brothers, wife and son the most.
Olson, a Kings County Sheriff’s deputy and veteran, could be found swimming for hours with his 5-year-old son, Jason, or going on fishing trips with his wife, Brook.
“He was very outdoorsy and goofy,” Brook said. “He just liked to have fun with his family. He was a workaholic, loved his job and loved what he did; he was a good role model to his son.”
Olson was highly respected across all Kings County law enforcement agencies, Brook said. And now those officials will be trying their best to commemorate Olson by supporting what he loved most: his family.
County law enforcement agencies are coming together to raise money for Olson's son, Jason, after Olson took his own life on Oct. 6.
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office will host Olson’s Workout Day on Nov. 16 so the community can work out together in honor of Olson. People can sign up for the workout online and those who register by Oct. 25 will receive an event t-shirt.
The workout costs $20 and all proceeds will go to Jason to support his future dreams, according to the sheriff's office. People can also choose to solely donate if they can’t attend the workout.
“Tom unfortunately lost his battle with PTSD (that day),” said Sgt. Chris Barsteceanu, a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) operator. “He was one of our teammates and we wanted to come up with something to keep him in our memories and help his young son.”
Olson spent four years on the SWAT team, which would complete workouts together every month. After Olson’s death, the SWAT team felt a county-wide workout would be the best way to remember their fallen coworker, Barsteceanu said.
A Hanford Police officer who owns a Crossfit gym in Hanford offered to hold the workout there. The SWAT team’s goal is to reach 423 reps within the hour-long session in honor of Olson’s badge number, 423.
“We’re trying not to scare people off (with that number),” Barsteceanu said. “No one has to do the workout; it's more a day of remembrance and celebrating his life. It's about coming together with community and departments.”
Olson grew up in Mariposa and moved to Fresno for middle school and high school, Brook said. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation and the couple met right after he finished boot camp.
They both lived in Oceanside while Olson was in the Marines as an infantry machine gunner for four years. They moved to Fresno when he left the military and then moved to Hanford, where Olson worked at the Kings County Sheriff’s Office for the last six years. The couple has also been foster parents together for four years.
Olson was a peace officer of the year for the American Legion in 2015, according to a previous statement from Sheriff David Robinson.
He had also been awarded a department silver star medal award for his efforts in breaking up a burglary in progress while off duty and when the suspect tried to assault him for intervening.
“A lot of our colleagues are suffering and it's not the most popular thing to talk about,” Barsteceanu said. “But Tom was involved in combat. And when he was honorably discharged, he still wanted to give back to the community.”
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has already received 100 registrations for Olson’s Workout Day, which will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Hanford CrossFit, 730 Vaughn St.
“He was very loved; he really inspired a lot of guys and deputies,” Brook said. “He liked the SWAT team; I was pretty sure he was going to take it over someday. But he really loved spending quality time with his son.”
