Workmen from Performance Glass and Windows out of Clovis, install new windows on the old Kings County hospital which is being converted into a multi-agency office building in the Kings County Government Center on Lacey Boulevard.
The approximately 44,000 square-foot building was the county hospital from 1922 until its closing in 1973, after which it was home to various agencies, including KCAO.
As the county workforce has increased to over 1,600 full time employees, the building is expected to be home to several county departments, including Human Services and Behavioral Health.