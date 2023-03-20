Traffic will look a bit different in the Selma/Fowler area through the spring, according to Caltrans.
Work on the next stage of the Selma to Fowler Project is scheduled to begin the week of March 23.
The work will take place between Second Street in the city of Selma and Manning Avenue in the city of Fowler. The goal of the work is rehabilitation for the 4.2-mile stretch of State Route 99 that runs between the two cities, according to Caltrans public information officer Elizabeth Yelton.
While the work being done is rehabilitation-based in nature, drainage is being upgraded in parts and overheard signage will also be upgraded.
The work is scheduled to be completed by mid-May.
The following ramp and lane closures will be in place throughout the project:
Northbound State Route 99:
- The northbound State Route 99 off-ramp to State Route 43/Floral Avenue will be closed. Commercial traffic is encouraged to utilize the Mountain View Avenue exit.
- The Floral Avenue on-ramp to northbound State Route 99 will be closed.
Southbound State Route 99:
- The southbound lanes of State Route 99 between Manning Avenue and Second Street will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes.
After completion of the work on the aforementioned on- and off-ramps, the ramps will be re-opened, and the following ramps will be closed:
- Northbound State Route 99 to Second Street off-ramp
- Northbound State Route 43 on-ramp to northbound State Route 99
Additional timeframes will be available as project completion advances, a release from Yelton noted.
Dates and closures are tentative and may continue for longer periods of time, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during construction.