Traffic will look a bit different in the Selma/Fowler area through the spring, according to Caltrans.

Work on the next stage of the Selma to Fowler Project is scheduled to begin the week of March 23.

The work will take place between Second Street in the city of Selma and Manning Avenue in the city of Fowler. The goal of the work is rehabilitation for the 4.2-mile stretch of State Route 99 that runs between the two cities, according to Caltrans public information officer Elizabeth Yelton.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

