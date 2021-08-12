Boys & Girls Club

A sign points to the Woodlake Boys & Girls Club entrance.

Starting Aug. 16, the new Woodlake Boys & Girls Club will be open for service. The Club is located in the Woodlake Community Center at 145 N Magnolia St. Parents can register for Club memberships by visiting www.bgcsequoias.org/registration.

The Club was made possible by the partnership of the City of Woodlake and Woodlake Unified School District with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias (BGCS).

Woodlake Club will serve youth between the ages of 6 and 18 from Monday through Friday during the hours of 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. A free snack will be served at 4 p.m. every weekday — all Woodlake youth are welcome to grab a snack at that time, regardless of Club membership.

Interested parents’ point of contact will be Unit Director Star Ramos; she is the former Ivanhoe Club Unit Director and has been with BGCS for three years. Star Ramos can be reached by email at star.ramos@bgcsequoias.org or via the Woodlake Club phone number at (559) 604-6064.

Memberships cost only $15 per year. BGCS asks that all parents register by completing a membership application, signing the COVID waiver, and signing their COVID policies either online or by turning in an application in-person.

The forms can be found at www.bgcsequoias.org/registration or in-person at 145 N Magnolia St, Woodlake.

