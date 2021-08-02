The parent company of Halo oranges has opened up an application for $1 million in grants to nonprofits which help the Central Valley cities where their employees live.
According to a Monday press release, the Wonderful Community Grant Initiative has distributed $4 million in grants to area nonprofits, local governments, schools and faith-based organizations in the last six years.
Director of Philanthropy Kaitlyn Yates said while they accept applications for organization all around the Valley, they’re prioritizing the cities where most of their employees live, like Avenal.
“As a company, we value our employees and their well being and ability to thrive above everything else,” Yates said. “We already do that in the workplace, now we want to extend it into communities.”
The grants will be anywhere from $1,000 and $100,000 and administered until the $1 million is spent, according to the press release. There will be an emphasis on projects focused on health and wellness, community beautification, family support and COVID-19 recovery efforts.
In the past, funds have gone towards many types of projects, including a shade structure at a community center, health and wellness programs and infrastructure, and supplies to help make schools more COVID-safe.
“We don’t want to dictate what the projects should be,” Yates said. “We want to hear from the community and hear what they think their community needs and then provide the resources to make it happen.”
Applications must be submitted by Aug. 31. More information and the submission location can be found at wonderfulcommunitygrants.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.