Women with Visions Unlimited Unites with Monroe Elementary, JFK and HW for Youth Black History Program

On Friday, February 28th Women with Visions Unlimited held our 2nd Annual Youth Black History Program, entitled Black History Speaks… The students were so excited to present what they learned. The program began with The Monroe READY Singers, from the afterschool program, singing the Black National Anthem. The JFK Multicultural Club presented a poem entitled the Ancestors of Yesterday. Also the JFK 7th and 8th grade students presented a skit called, “Why Black History Matters”.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They were followed by the Unity Dance Crew, with members of the Special Needs Support Group of Kings County, dancing and displaying pictures of famous black scientist, and civil rights leaders. Various students from Monroe spoke about black inventors such as Andrew Jackson Beard and Lewis Latimer, also Doctors such as Dr. Charles Drew, children leaders such as Ruby Bridges and even athletes such as Mohammad Ali and Kobe Bryant just to name a few.

A representative from Colonel Allensworth State Park, which is approximately 45 miles south of Hanford, shared information about this famous black settlement which was founded in 1908. The evening concluded with a beautiful poem by Maya Angelou from one of our Hanford West students.

The room was filled with parents, friends, and family that were eager to see their students give their presentation. Thanks to Mr Johnston, Principal of JFK who took time out to see his students perform. Also special thanks to all that helped us and helped sponsored this event. We look forward to enjoying the students again next year.