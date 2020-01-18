My name is Carolyn Hudgins, and I am the Co-Founder of Women with Visions Unlimited. Next question is what is, Women with Visions Unlimited, or (WWVU)? Women with Visions Unlimited was formed January 2007. Paula Massey, who is the founder and visionary of the organization, was seeking help to start a tutoring business. Paula needed guidance in starting the business. After seeking help she could not find anyone to help her. We talked about the situation and said let's hold an entrepreneur workshop because there are other women in the community, especially black women, that need the same assistance.
Between the two of us, we started naming black women that were working form their homes and producing phenomenal products. We held our first African-American Women's Entrepreneurial Workshop in June 2007 at the Irwin St Inn, in Hanford. It was a very successful event, so much that women in the community encouraged us to continue on with supplying information and holding workshops.With such encouragement, we filed to become a non-profit organization. Since then we have not only focused on the adult entrepreneurship, we began to focus on the youth of the community. We saw a great need to help them at an early age. With the help of the community and some faithful individual supporters, we were able to receive small grants to help us hold workshops. We held classes such as resume writing, interviewing skills, educational diagnostic testing, art classes basic sewing and also classes on how to start your own business, just to name a few.
For the past ten years we have been able to hold summer school focusing on reading and math for students 1st through sixth grade.
Along with workshops and classes mentioned above, WWVU acknowledges Women's History Month every year celebrating Black Women who have made a difference in the community. Last year we celebrated 17 black school teachers/administrators. It was such a beautiful event especially because most of them had never been recognized for the work they do with children in the community.
Here is a list of programs that we have provided since 2007.
Summer School 1st to 6th grade (reading and math), Women's History Month Awards and Acknowledgements, Biz World Entrepreneurial Workshop - Kings County Boot Camp/Island School Dist./ HESD 3rd to 5th grade, African American Women's Entrepreneurial Workshop and Conference, Real life Youth Conference - Hanford and Fresno. Resume' Writing and Interviewing Skills Workshop.
Youth Field Trips 9Los Angeles - Play and Leimenrt Park/Fresno (New York Ballet Performance) Leadership Conferences Fresno State and Clovis North, Advisers for Hanford West Black Student Union (BSU), Community Step Team- Freedom Steppers (Performed at MLK day / Gospel and Gumbo West Hills Lemoore, Spring Networking Luncheon and Silent Auction, Community Vendor Festival, Saturday Art Cmap (7 to 13 yrs), The Genius School, Entrepreneurial Workshop and Conferences - Hanford, Lindsay, and Fresno.
Black History Month Film Festival, Martin Luther King Day - Art Exhibit and Video Presentation, Open Mic Night - once a month, College Preparation and financial aid class (8th grade to 12th grade), young Black History Program-COE Park Building and Civic Auditorium, Candidates Forum, Community Connections for Youth (CCY) - Summer jobs and volunteer program-2015, Mobile Literacy Program-January 2016.
For more information or to make a donation to Women with Visions Unlimited please contact Paula Massey at (559) 761-4690. If you would like to send a tax deductible donation please send to P.O. Box 224 Hanford. CA 93232.
