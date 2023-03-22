During Tuesday's Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting, each supervisor chose and recognized one woman to honor in recognition of Women's History Month. The board also received a brief report and update on Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore from Commanding Officer Captain Douglas Peterson, and approved waiving entry fees to county parks.

To begin the meeting, Assistant County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez introduced a resolution to recognize March 2023 as Women's History Month, and announced that each supervisor had chosen one woman to honor.

Supervisor Joe Neves chose Lois Hubanks, Supervisor Richard Valle honored Lisa Shaw, Supervisor Doug Verboon recognized Michelle Brown, Supervisor Rusty Robinson chose Pauline Hershey, and Supervisor Richard Fagundes honored Parveen Sandhu.

