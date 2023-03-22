During Tuesday's Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting, each supervisor chose and recognized one woman to honor in recognition of Women's History Month. The board also received a brief report and update on Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore from Commanding Officer Captain Douglas Peterson, and approved waiving entry fees to county parks.
To begin the meeting, Assistant County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez introduced a resolution to recognize March 2023 as Women's History Month, and announced that each supervisor had chosen one woman to honor.
Supervisor Joe Neves chose Lois Hubanks, Supervisor Richard Valle honored Lisa Shaw, Supervisor Doug Verboon recognized Michelle Brown, Supervisor Rusty Robinson chose Pauline Hershey, and Supervisor Richard Fagundes honored Parveen Sandhu.
Each woman that was present was asked to come forward to be photographed with the supervisor who recognized them, and the board unanimously approved the resolution.
Continuing the recognition of women in the community, Martinez also highlighted and recognized four female aviators from NAS Lemoore who were part of the all-women Navy team performing the flyover at Super Bowl 57 in February. They are Lieutenant Katie Martinez, Lieutenant Taylor Rudolph, Lieutenant Arielle Ash, and Lieutenant Saree Moreno.
"The tenacity of each honoree underlines the fact that women from all backgrounds and in all levels of Public Service in government are essential to continuing work on forming a more perfect union," said Martinez.
In addition to honoring women from NAS Lemoore, Commanding Officer Captain Douglas Peterson gave the board an update on the base status and what they hope to do in the future.
Peterson told the board that the base, which was established in 1961, has a population of roughly 13,500 people, has 10,000 employees, and currently has 1,630 houses. NAS Lemoore is home to 18 squadrons, 16 of which are fleet squadrons.
He stated that in a recent study it was found that to replace all of the infrastructure on the base it would require roughly $5.9 billion.
Peterson explained that in the last five years, base personnel has grown and the government's spending on NAS Lemoore has also increased. He said that the government has spent roughly $400 million in buildings at NAS Lemoore, and the base is currently receiving upgrades to their electricity, simulators and water plant.
He told the board that western burrowing owls have made homes on base and that the owl population must be managed closely, as they sometimes make homes near the runways.
Peterson said that in the future the base is hoping to increase ease of access in getting to and from NAS Lemoore by widening the existing entryway or adding an entrance gate on the north side.
"We really appreciate Kings County for its support," said Peterson. "You cannot find a better place to be to fly or for the Navy to operate."
When it came to business matters, the board unanimously approved waiving entry fees to the county parks in order to allow parks and grounds full-time employees to perform their jobs more efficiently.
Natalie Brinson, parks and grounds superintendent, explained that having a full time employee stationed at an entry gate takes away from their ability to perform other needed park duties during the day.
"Removing gate fees would allow two full-time employees to continue with skilled work inside the park," said Brinson.
The next supervisors meeting is scheduled for March 28 at 9 a.m.