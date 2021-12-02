The Hanford Police Department is urging pedestrians and motorists alike to be cautious and keep an eye out for each other after a fatal accident that occurred earlier this week in Downtown Hanford.
On Tuesday, officers received a call for service regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident which occurred in the area of Douty & Eighth streets.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 59-year-old Susana Russel had been hit by a Dodge pickup truck while walking in the crosswalk. Susana sustained serious injuries to her head and was transported to Kaweah Health Medical in critical condition. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police. Ultimately, Russel succumbed to her injuries later in the day.
The accident was in the same area of a similar accident in 2017 when Superior Dairy Products co-owner Susan Wing was killed in a vehicle-versus pedestrian collision. In that incident, Wing was crossing the street to assist a neighbor who was having a seizure and didn’t notice an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcyclist swerved to avoid hitting her, but she fell.
While on the ground, officials said a Toyota SUV traveling south struck Wing.
“This is a very tragic accident and the Hanford Police Department wants to remind all drivers to be cautious of their surrounding while operating a motor vehicle,” the Department wrote of the most recent accident.
