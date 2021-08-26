A car accident left one person dead and another severely injured in rural Kings County.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Timothy Palmer, the accident occurred at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman, 21, was pulling out of a private driveway west of 12 Avenue onto Excelsior Avenue and into the path of a white, Ford F-250 pickup truck. Getting onto the eastbound roadway, her 2012 Jeep Compass was struck on the driver’s side.
The driver of the Jeep was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health in Hanford, where he was later pronounced dead. Her passenger was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno. The driver of the Ford was reportedly treated on scene and cleared to go home.
This is the second fatal collision in just over six weeks to occur on Excelsior Avenue. On July 10, the driver of a silver Dodge Ram pickup collided with a grey Toyota Camry with two people in it, according to officials. In that instance, the driver of the pickup failed to stop at a stop sign. The passenger of the Camry — a 29-year-old woman from Kingsburg — was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There are quite a few accidents in that area,” Palmer.
Palmer said that there is no indication that alcohol or drugs played in role in the accident
