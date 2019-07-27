HANFORD — The future of China Alley is a little more secure.
Arianne Wing and Steve Bannister, proprietors of the LT Sue Co. Tea Room, recently purchased an important piece of China Alley history — the Imperial Dynasty building — with the plan to revitalize it.
“I’ve been on the China Alley Preservation Society board for many years and our whole things is not just preserving the alley, but we want it to be revitalized too,” Wing said. “We want it to have some life to it.”
The plan for the historic building is to “bring it into the future” as the home of a handful of new businesses and restaurants.
“We’re glad that being kept in the family,” Bannister said, adding that the plan is for China Alley to become a destination that draws not just people from Hanford, but from all over the Valley and beyond, akin to Superior Dairy or the Hanford Fox Theatre.
“It’s imperative that when we get businesses, that they’re vibrant businesses that attract people,” Bannister said.
Originally, the Chinese Pagoda building was five separate structures. Over the years, Wing’s family — who helped shape China Alley from its earliest days — remodeled them to create one large interconnected building. Going forward, that may reversed and the building could once again house five separate businesses.
Another idea is to remove the brick façade that was added in the 1980s and let the original redwood walls show through once again.
No matter the details, Wing is happy to know the building will be safe for the foreseeable future, saying that she always gets a twinge of anxiety when a historical Hanford landmark is demolished or threatened.
“It’s so nice that I don’t have that [anxiety] anymore for China Alley. I feel like it really will be around for future generations,” she said.
Wing said that while there are no plans to re-open the Pagoda or the Imperial Dynasty, specifically, she said that she hopes the building’s rich history and tradition may be kept alive in some other ways.
For her part, it may mean making and offering the Imperial Dynasty’s world-famous escargot at the LT Sue Tea Co. Tea Room more often.
“I might start doing that on a more regular basis now that I feel — it’s amazing — the weight I felt on my shoulders and that angst I had in my stomach is gone,” she said.
The Imperial Dynasty opened in 1958. Hanford-born chef Richard Wing returned from Hong Kong, where he resided after World War II, to help his family start the new business and help revitalize a China Alley that was floundering after a post-war exodus of Hanford’s Chinese community.
The family’s Chinese Pagoda restaurant — itself an extension of the noodle restaurant opened by Wing’s great-grandfather, Gong Ting Shu, in 1883 — was already successfully serving Chinese food to Hanford. Rather than create a redundancy, Richard sought to utilize recipes he learned during his time traveling during the war. The result was continental, or European, food with a Chinese twist.
Richard was the chef, while his brother Ernest oversaw the restaurant’s world renowned wine cellar. Their sisters Harriet and Emma as well as brothers Frederick and Calvin also worked in the restaurant in various capacities.
The restaurant, and its escargots, became immensely popular. Over the years, the Imperial Dynasty’s guests included celebrities Jackson Browne, Bing Crosby, James Caan, Evel Knieval, Steve Perry and may others.
While governor of California, Ronald Reagan dined at the restaurant, enjoying it so much he later invited Richard to serve his famous escargots at his 1980 presidential inauguration. According to an NPR nws story, Richard also cooked for Presidents Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower.
Richard retired at 84, closing the restaurant in 2006.
Wing and Bannister had wanted to purchase the property for some time, and found themselves seemingly a little surprised that it could finally happen.
“It was serendipitous. I really believe that my ancestors were watching out … because everything just seemed to fall into place really quickly,” Wing said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.