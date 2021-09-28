Witches Night Out, Hanford's scarily popular celebration of Halloween — and downtown's local businesses — is set to return after skipping a year due to the COVID pandemic.
Set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, the event returns with a new twist.
“This year, we’re doing something a little bit different that we have not done in the past – Seventh Street and Irwin Street will be closed off to traffic and we will have some entertainment in the street, such as live music," said Michelle Brown, executive director for Main Street Hanford. "There’s going to be some activities that are really fun.”
Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. at $40/person. Over 30 businesses from around Hanford will stay open past closing time to participate, offering discounts, cocktail samples, photo opportunities and other activities. Goodie bags will also be given out with items from five to six businesses taking part in the event.
Tickets, which historically sell out quickly, can be purchased at mainstreethanford.com.
An afterparty is scheduled to take place from 8:30-11 p.m.
