112122-han-photos-hanford-winter-wonderland-2
Buy Now

Brayden Borboa, 5, sits on his father Sean’s shoulders to gent better view of the festivities on Winter Wonderland's opening night in this Nov. 19, 2022 file photo.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

Reservations for Hanford Winter Wonderland’s North Pole Lounge will begin on Oct. 2, according to Hanford Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.

The North Pole Lounge will begin operating on Saturday, Nov. 18, also the first official day of Hanford Winter Wonderland.

Marple said the Chamber of Commerce, who is handling sponsorships for the Winter Wonderland this year, is trying to gather all financial sponsors gathered a little earlier too. Marple aims to have solidified financial sponsorships for Winter Wonderland by Sept. 15.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you