Reservations for Hanford Winter Wonderland’s North Pole Lounge will begin on Oct. 2, according to Hanford Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.
The North Pole Lounge will begin operating on Saturday, Nov. 18, also the first official day of Hanford Winter Wonderland.
Marple said the Chamber of Commerce, who is handling sponsorships for the Winter Wonderland this year, is trying to gather all financial sponsors gathered a little earlier too. Marple aims to have solidified financial sponsorships for Winter Wonderland by Sept. 15.
According to Marple, the earlier deadline for sponsors will let the Chamber stay ahead of the game and have more time to fix any issues that come up before the event starts.
“We’ll still entertain anybody that wants to sponsor, because it’s just increasing the benefit of the Winter Wonderland being part of the community,” Marple said. There’s just going to be a late fee attached to that.”
According to Marple, Winter Wonderland’s success as an event benefits businesses throughout Hanford.
“Anytime we host a successful event in our community, it has a ripple effect of its benefits,” Marple said. “If we are bringing in an event that brings in guests outside the residents of Hanford, that only increases the sales for local restaurants, local businesses, for the vendors at night. It’s during a prime time of when people are shopping, so it also increases the awareness of shopping local as well. When you shop local, the taxes are local.”
“When people come, they want to go eat, they might need gas,” said Parks & Community Services Director Brad Albert. “All of those things are good for downtown and for the economy. From day one, we thought how we bring people in to have this really nice event, but also benefit the business community too.”
While revenue from ticket sales and vendors can be impacted by the amount of days at the Winter Wonderland that have to be cancelled because of weather, Albert said revenue from sponsorships is consistent and gathered before the event starts.
“Last year, we had five days we got rained out,” Albert said. “That’s substantial loss of revenue that we can’t control. The sponsorships allow for a little bit of that give and take. Without that, we wouldn’t be as successful as have been. And we want to continue and want to get better.”
This year’s Winter Wonderland is planned to feature new additions, including more holiday-focused prizes at the carnival games, picnic tables for visitors to eat at and a “Winter Wonderland Village” comprised of donated sheds from Tuff Shed.
“That will be for our vendors, and they’ll all be decorated with lights and snow,” Albert said. “We’ll have a Christmas tree in the middle, and we’ll have string lights down. It’s really nice because it gives the vendors a place they can lock every night. It gives them some protection from the elements, from the weather, and it creates another attraction all in one spot.”
Albert also floated the idea of a season pass for the Winter Wonderland, where residents would buy a single pass that could be used for admission to the ice rink an unlimited amount of times. Tickets for the event are planned to go on sale on Nov. 1.