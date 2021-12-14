The Winter Wonderland skating rink in Hanford’s Civic Center Park has received additional funding to the tune of nearly $40,000 from the City’s general fund, but those running the operation say the benefits far outweigh the costs.
Last week the Hanford City Council voted to approve $39,613.33 to cover ice rink expenses not previously covered by the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. At their most recent meeting, Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert went over some of the numbers and made the case for further funding for the rink.
“At this point time, we have exceeded our expenses, but we have also exceeded our revenues,” Albert said. “They have both gone up.”
According to Albert, these expenditures came largely in the form of infrastructure — especially in getting electricity from the far side of the courthouse and improving the transformers for better lighting around the park. Albert also described the operation as a “moving target” of trial and error to run it effectively and maximize the experience of the ice skaters. For example, they were initially told that the rink could hold 200 people. However, they have scaled this back greatly to mitigate crowding, thus offering more safety and mobility.
Up to last week, the average number of skaters has been 79/per 90-minute session. It was further pointed out that roughly 80 to 85% of their sessions have been sold out. This amounts to a revenue that exceeds $6,000/day. But that’s not the only money that’s come in. Through sponsorships with local businesses, the Winter Wonderland rink has also raked in gross revenue of $20,000.
Meanwhile, Michelle Brown, executive director for Main Street Hanford, said the impact that the rink has had on the Downtown area has been a tremendous success. According to Brown, there have been a large number of out-of-town visitors and commuters via Amtrak as a result of Winter Wonderland. These people are not only skating in the park, but also shopping at Downtown stores and eating at Downtown restaurants, she said.
“I think that the ice rink has value that we can’t even quantify because of the visitors that we’re seeing coming from out of town and the way that it’s sparking commerce in our downtown for our small businesses,” Brown said. “So that is very exciting to see and to see people coming from out of town and to see Downtown Hanford as a destination was part of the goal. So [we’re] very, very happy to see that happen.”
Brown added that on her own visits, she’s talked with out-of-towners who were impressed not only with the skating rink, but with Downtown Hanford as a whole. This, she said, can hopefully translate to recurring visitors from the neighboring communities.
“I think the exposure that we’re getting in our community is wonderful. We have people that are coming from out of town that haven’t spent time in Downtown Hanford and we — I’ve heard people say, ‘I had no idea that you had such a nice downtown,’ ‘we’ve had such a great time,’” Brown said.
