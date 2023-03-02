The last two weeks of extreme winter storms have left Yosemite and Sequoia/Kings Canyon national parks closed to visitors almost completely.

Yosemite made an initial announcement Feb. 25 the park would be closed through March 1. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, though, the National Parks Service at Yosemite announced that the park had encountered snowfall up to 15 feet in certain areas and extended the closure indefinitely.

The National Parks Service has stated that they have no expected date at this time to reopen Yosemite to the public.

