The last two weeks of extreme winter storms have left Yosemite and Sequoia/Kings Canyon national parks closed to visitors almost completely.
Yosemite made an initial announcement Feb. 25 the park would be closed through March 1. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, though, the National Parks Service at Yosemite announced that the park had encountered snowfall up to 15 feet in certain areas and extended the closure indefinitely.
The National Parks Service has stated that they have no expected date at this time to reopen Yosemite to the public.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks, meanwhile, are not completely closed, with the Generals Highway open to Hospital Rock, although tire chains are mandatory for all vehicles. Vast swathes of the park are closed to the general public, however, including Azalea Campground, the Kings Canyon Visitor Center in Grant Grove Village and most roads in the park.
A post on a National Parks Service Sequoia and Kings Canyon social media page on Feb. 25 said most of the park was expected to be closed through this week at least. The National Parks Service recommended that all visitors delay their visits to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
Some surrounding roads close to Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks also face chain controls, according to the California Department of Transportation, including parts of Highway 180 and Highway 245.
Both parks are expected to receive even more snow this weekend, with the National Weather Service expecting 1 to 3 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet. The region will be under a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday, with the National Weather Service expecting travel to become “very difficult to impossible”.
The National Weather Service advised that wind chills during the storm could cause frostbite to exposed skin in only 30 minutes.
Hanford recorded the rainiest day in over 100 years of recorded history last Friday, Feb. 24, with the National Weather Service measuring 2.7 inches of rainfall. The previous record was set in February 1978, with 2.44 inches of rainfall.
The National Weather Service expects another freeze warning Friday morning for Hanford from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m., with low temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees. There is a chance for more rain Saturday and Sunday nights in Hanford.