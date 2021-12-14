The most recent winter storm to pass through the Valley is almost over, but there will be only a short respite before another, smaller one arrives this week.
According to an update by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the storm that began Sunday night/Monday morning is coming to an end, leading to a calm Wednesday. However, this will make way for more rain that evening as well as snow. NOAA meteorologist Bill South said the upcoming storm will be of a much smaller size, with only 1/10 to 1/4-inch of precipitation, as opposed the projected inch from this storm. But the storm will bring more snow — up to a foot in the Sierra Nevadas by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.
This recent rain was also described as an "atmospheric river" by South, or a storm system that produces a high level of precipitation. And while this most recent storm isn't by any means an end to the ongoing drought, every little bit helps, he said.
“Every drop of rain helps, so anything we can get is welcome," South said. "But it’s nice to get atmospheric rivers like we got at the end of October and this one that’s ending here tonight which produced more than an inch of rain here in the Valley. That helps out tremendously.”
The next storm is expected to finish up Thursday afternoon.
