The Kings County Office of Education presented its Winter Literacy Festival at the Hanford Family Resource Center Thursday morning.
Located in what was the Hanford Teen Center inside the Civic Auditorium, the event, one of several scheduled for this week and next, is designed to give families information on programs and the development of their children.
The program is co-sponsored by First Five of Kings County. The programs are free of charge to families with children 0-5 years of age.
The one-hour programs include reading sessions as well as craft projects to help in the child’s learning path. The morning finished with a snow party, courtesy of a snowmaking machine throwing out fluffy clouds of white fun.
The Festival program will run on Friday morning Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and will finish its run on Monday morning, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Also scheduled will be a COVID-19 testing a vaccination clinic sponsored by the family Resource Center at the Civic Auditorium on Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Photos: Winter Literacy Festival offers fun, creativity on path to learning