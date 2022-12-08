The Kings County Office of Education presented its Winter Literacy Festival at the Hanford Family Resource Center Thursday morning.

Located in what was the Hanford Teen Center inside the Civic Auditorium, the event, one of several scheduled for this week and next, is designed to give families information on programs and the development of their children.

The program is co-sponsored by First Five of Kings County. The programs are free of charge to families with children 0-5 years of age.

