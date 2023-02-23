A second wind advisory for the Kings County region has been issued by the National Weather Service this week, in preparation for strong winds and more rain starting Friday morning.
The wind advisory is in place for the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley including the counties of Tulare and Kern as well as Kings.
In Hanford, the weather service said residents can expect southeast winds of 10 to 30 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.
A wind advisory goes into effect Friday, at 3 a.m., and will remain in place until 4 p.m.
Heading into the weekend, Hanford residents can expect more rain, though no major flooding is expected in the Hanford area.
Weather officials have released a local warning stating that wind gusts could lead to major damage to personal property. Unsecured objects face the possibility of being blown away, tree limbs may fall and power outages should be expected.
Drivers are being urged to continue to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
The lower parts of the Sierra, Fresno, and Tulare foothills have been placed under a winter storm warning. Weather experts are predicting snowfall at lower elevations, 1 to 2 feet of snow may fall between 1,000 to 3,000 feet going into the weekend.
In the foothills region, the winter storm warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The National Weather Service is reminding local residents that if they must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.