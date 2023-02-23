A second wind advisory for the Kings County region has been issued by the National Weather Service this week, in preparation for strong winds and more rain starting Friday morning.

The wind advisory is in place for the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley including the counties of Tulare and Kern as well as Kings.

In Hanford, the weather service said residents can expect southeast winds of 10 to 30 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

