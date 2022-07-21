Children were enthralled Thursday morning as bubbles danced around them during a free bubble show at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, put on by the Kings County Library.
Bubbleologist Brandon Gray has been performing bubble shows since 2007 — putting on his Wild Child Adventures show close to 300 times a year since then.
"I stumbled into bubbles and performing," he said. "As a kid, I was the shyest, quietest stage-frightened kid in the entire school and that carried on into college."
Gray was finishing up his degree in biology at Fresno State in 2001 while working as a scientific aid for the Department of Fish and Game and as a river guide on the San Joaquin River. He finished his degree, and not knowing what he wanted to do with his life sent out resumes to the cruise ship industry to work with kids.
"I had hardly any experience working with kids other than leading them in the canoes down the San Joaquin River, or maybe Boy Scout groups. I got a call from Royal Caribbean cruise ships and nailed the interview. Within three weeks I was working for Royal Caribbean cruise ships and the kids entertainment," he said.
From the start of his career with Royal Caribbean Gray said he was put in the spotlight, doing everything from acting in shows to leading bingo, line dancing and karaoke.
"I got hired as manager for the Royal Caribbean Kid Center and then I was looking for an activity for my 3, 4 and 5 year-olds and I thought bubbles, bubbles are fun."
While doing research on bubble performances, Gray said he stumbled upon videos of a man named Panyang, the owner of Gazillion Bubbles, putting people in large bubbles during his shows. The video helped him make his version of a bubble show better, he said.
"I had a different audience of kids every week, just a little five minutes of me being a goofball and putting kids in a bubble. And then eventually, after three years at sea, I got tired of being at sea and I decided to do shows on the weekends for birthdays while I figured out what to do with my biology degree," Gray said.
From there Gray grew the bubbles show to include education, and expanded his audience. He started going to daycares, schools, and local library programs began to invite him to their facilities.
"I have Monday through Friday work as well as weekend work. It became a career," Gray said.
Gray makes his special bubble solution before each show, using portions of Dawn dish soap, water and Gazillion Bubbles solution. He uses a variety of hoops of different sizes and shapes to create bubbles during his shows.
"The hoops I have are from a bubble wand business at home. In my garage, I have a bubble wand factory where we make all these little purple and blue hoops as well as a lot of pattern shaped ones," Gray said.
Gray bought the bubble wand business from a man he had been buying bubble wands from for 15 years in December of 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic hit his show business took a hit, Gray said.
"My phone went off the hook, cancel, cancel, cancel. I already had like over 100 programs scheduled through into the school year and summer. Every phone call was to cancel a show," he continued. "I had a few birthday parties still taking place. Unfortunately for the show, the pandemic had three whammies against me; number one is I need an audience, I need groups and that wasn't allowed. Number two, I need to be indoors 'cause I can't have wind, breeze or airflow and that was also not allowed. Thirdly, I'm blowing bubbles so I can't wear a mask. That's another no-no right there."
Gray stopped doing shows in May of 2020 for health and safety reasons. In early 2021, he was vaccinated against COVID-19 and began to offer his bubble show programs once more.
Gray explained what he did during the pandemic saying, "I was still doing bubble play. My hands-on play where I fill up five of these pools with bubbles and the kids play outdoors. I was still doing balloon animals, but that was all outdoor setting and stuff."
Gray has held around 200 shows since the spring this year, with roughly a thousand people each week at his shows.