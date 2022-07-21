Children were enthralled Thursday morning as bubbles danced around them during a free bubble show at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, put on by the Kings County Library. 

Bubbleologist Brandon Gray has been performing bubble shows since 2007 — putting on his Wild Child Adventures show close to 300 times a year since then.

"I stumbled into bubbles and performing," he said. "As a kid, I was the shyest, quietest stage-frightened kid in the entire school and that carried on into college."

