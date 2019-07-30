FRESNO — Westlands Water District Board of Directors voted unanimously at its July 16 meeting to contribute $36,000 to prevent the Boys & Girls Club of Mendota from closing.
“We are so thankful to Westlands Water District Board of Directors for this generous gift to keep the doors of the Mendota Club open to children who rely on the services, positive environment and diversified educational programs provided by the club every day,” said Kathryn Weakland, vice president of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County. “We are still working to secure permanent funding, but this will help us seek the right opportunities in the meantime.”
In a letter to Westlands’ board, Weakland explained that without immediate funding the club was at risk of closing due to increased operating costs, minimum wage increases and lack of sustainable funding sources.
The Boy & Girls Club of Mendota serves over 300 children, 95% of whom live in public housing near the club. The club provides a safe and welcoming space for children to learn, grow, play and are provided with nutritious meals daily.
All the children served have families residing well below poverty level, with an average income of $16,000 a year. Approximately 85% of the children served by the club have a parent or parents who work for farmers in Westlands.
Robert Silva, the mayor of the city of Mendota, addressed the board during the meeting and expressed the importance of the Boys & Girls Club providing services to children in the city.
Westlands Water District Board President Don Peracchi thanked Mayor Silva, City Manager Cristian Gonzales and the Boys & Girls Club of Mendota for allowing Westlands the opportunity to support the community.
Westlands is the largest agricultural water district in the U.S., made up of more than 1,000 square miles of farmland in western Fresno and Kings counties.
Tom Birmingham, general manager of Westlands, expressed the need to support the children who attend the Boys & Girls Club of Mendota and noted this was one means of mitigating socioeconomic impacts resulting from the district having retired approximately 40,000 acres of land near the city of Mendota.
The Boys & Girls Club of Mendota is continuing to work diligently to establish relationships with potential donors and create a fundraiser, intended to ensure annual contributions keeping the club operational.
