KINGS COUNTY — After bumping up water allocations for South-of-Delta agricultural service contractors from 55% to 65% in April, the Bureau of Reclamation announced Wednesday that they are giving another bump of 5%.
Those contractors, including Westlands Water District, will now receive 70% percent of their historic water allocation.
Westlands Water District is the largest agricultural water district in the U.S., made up of more than 1,000 square miles of farmland in western Fresno and Kings Counties. The roughly 40,000 acres in Kings County are used to grow permanent crops like almonds and pistachios.
South-of-the-delta cities like Avenal that get water from the Central Valley Project were increased to 95% of their contract supply, up from a 90% allocation announced in April.
Bureau officials said this update reflects ongoing water supply improvements due to the latest series of storms.
“The storms experienced in the Central Valley during the past week are unusual this late in the year, bringing the month’s precipitation to over twice its average,” said Mid-Pacific Regional Director Ernest Conant. “The late storms provided an added boost to the already above average precipitation for 2019. Snowpack throughout the state is still about 150% of average for this time of year.”
The wet conditions this year have allowed Reclamation to meet full allocations for most CVP water users. All other Central Valley Project contractors’ allocations were previously increased to 100% of their contract totals in recent months.
However, Reclamation said it has had ongoing challenges in providing higher allocations for South-of-Delta water service contractors in recent decades in part due to regulatory restrictions.
Even in above average water years, bureau officials said threatened and endangered species’ requirements, storage limitations and lost conveyance capacity from land subsidence pose challenges on Reclamation’s ability to export water South-of-Delta.
While the increase is welcome, Westlands officials said they are having difficulty comprehending why the allocation remains below 100%, especially given continued wet hydrologic conditions and current Central Valley Project reservoir storage — which is well above the long-term average.
“The 2019 water year will go down as one of the wettest years on record. Reclamation’s inability to provide South-of-Delta CVP water service contractors with full contract supplies is further evidence of the draconian impact ineffective regulations have had on water supplies for people,” said Thomas Birmingham, Westlands Water District’s General Manager. “These regulations, theoretically intended to protect at-risk fish species, have strangled water supplies while continuously failing to provide effective protection for the species — all of which have continued to decline.
Birmingham said decisions that affect CVP water allocations also affect both people and the environment.
“These decisions affect how much land farmers can plant, how many people will be employed on farms, and how much consumers will pay for food produced by farmers and the people they employ,” he said. “These decisions affect businesses and communities in every region of the San Joaquin Valley. These decisions affect how much groundwater will be pumped from overdrafted groundwater basins.”
Birmingham said he knows that Reclamation staff understands the consequences of the decisions they make and hopes the district’s colleagues in other federal and state agencies understand and consider the effects on people caused by their exercise of discretion.
“Further, the District hopes that as a result of work being done by these government officials on the new biological opinions and on voluntary agreements to address the reasonable protection of beneficial uses of water for fish and wildlife in the Bay-Delta watershed, future operations of the CVP will be sufficiently flexible to meet the water supply needs of people,” Birmingham said.
Reclamation said it is currently engaged in several processes to improve its ability to meet the water supply needs of the CVP in an environmentally and economically sound manner.
These include several efforts directed by the October 2018 Presidential Memorandum on Promoting the Reliable Supply and Delivery of Water in the West, such as the effort to develop new biological opinions for the long-term coordinated operations of the CVP and State Water Project.
