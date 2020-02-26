Westlands receives 15% initial water allocation

HANFORD — The Bureau of Reclamation announced Wednesday the initial 2020 water supply allocation for Central Valley Project water service contractors, and the relatively dry year so far isn’t leaving much to work with.
Kings County farmers in Westlands Water District and farmers in other agricultural districts south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River delta will get only 15% of their historic water allotment, Reclamation announced.
Westlands Water District includes about 40,000 acres in western Kings County, most of which are used to grow permanent crops like almonds and pistachios.
Allocation amounts are based on an estimate of water available for delivery to CVP water users and reflect current reservoir storages, precipitation, and snowpack in the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada.
South-of-the-delta cities like Avenal that get water from the Central Valley Project were allocated 65% of their contract supply.
The allocation announcement comes on the heels of an operations plan signed last week, underscoring the Trump administration’s commitment to bringing a sustainable and reliable water supply to California’s Central Valley, said Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman.
“While that operations plan is based on the best available science and maximizes water supplies, we still face significant uncertainty due to legal challenges,” Burman said. “Despite the hurdles brought on by litigation from the state and others, we remain committed to providing reliable water for families, farms, cities and the environment.”
California benefited from wet weather and significant snowpack in late 2019, but precipitation and snowpack have been below average so far in 2020. The California Department of Water Resources reported that as of Monday, statewide average snow water content in the Sierras was just 41% of the April 1 average.
“After a promising start to our precipitation season, January and February turned much drier than average,” said Ernest Conant, Reclamation’s California-Great Basin Regional Director. “Fortunately, our project reservoirs are still hovering above average thanks to the wet winter last year, but with little precipitation in the forecasts, we must remain cautious with supplies and allocations this early in the year.”
Shasta Reservoir’s 4.5 million acre-feet capacity represents the majority of CVP water storage. Water from Shasta is used for many purposes, including contractor supply for north and south of the delta, as well as ensuring adequate temperatures can be maintained downstream of the dam throughout the summer and fall for threatened and endangered species.
Currently, officials said reservoir storage is above the historic average for this time of the year. However, runoff forecasts still predict that overall storage might be limited if typical spring precipitation does not materialize.
“While we’re constrained by the water nature provides, our new CVP operations plan will improve operations to maximize water supplies,” Conant said. “We recognize the importance of providing meaningful allocations early in the year, especially for our agricultural contractors’ planning needs.”
Westlands Water District also released a statement Wednesday, which stated that while the district wishes the allocations were higher, it is confident that Reclamation would have provided a higher allocation if existing conditions would have allowed it.
“…unless California begins to experience significantly more precipitation, both in the form of rain and snow, 2020 will ultimately be classified as a dry or critical year,” said the Westlands statement. “Even with the new biological opinions, Reclamation cannot allocate water that its operations forecast indicates will not be available.”
Despite the lack of precipitation, Westlands noted that the new biological opinions have benefited farmers in the San Joaquin Valley. Westlands said its staff will continue to work with Reclamation and other CVP contractors to analyze hydrologic and environmental conditions in hopes the allocation can be increased as early as practicable.
As the water year progresses, Reclamation said changes in hydrology and opportunities to deliver additional water will influence future allocations.
