Put on your best Western duds, Hanford Parks and Rec is hosting its mother and daddy date nights April 21-22, and the theme is Western Hoedown.
“Last year we had a great DJ, we'll have the same atmosphere, it's super fun," said Kaitlyn Lusk, an event coordinator for the department. "It gets to be just you and your kids hanging out and having that special time together.”
The two separate events will be held at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St, Suite A, on Friday and Saturday nights.
The Mother and Son Date Night will take place on Friday, April 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the Daddy and Daughter Date Night will take place on Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $50 per couple, each additional child will cost an extra $20.
“It’s a dinner and a dance, but we will also have a 360 video machine, face painting, cotton candy, and kids activities, to give the event an overall different experience than just dancing and dinner,” said Lusk.
Event organizers expect more than 300 participants this year, with ticket sales up from the year before, said Lusk.
“Last year we had about 350 people, currently we are on track to have that many and a little bit more this year,” said Lusk.
The dance, which was postponed during the pandemic, was brought back last year, but only for the daddy-daughter portion. This year it's making a full comeback.
Tickets may be purchased at the Parks office located at 312 N. Douty Street, or online through the City of Hanford event website.
Tickets will not be sold at the door on the day of the event.