Some of the hundreds of fathers and daughters who attended the 2022 Daddy & Daughter Dance, dance the night away. 

 Gary Feinstein for the Sentinel

Put on your best Western duds, Hanford Parks and Rec is hosting its mother and daddy date nights April 21-22, and the theme is Western Hoedown.

“Last year we had a great DJ, we'll have the same atmosphere, it's super fun," said Kaitlyn Lusk, an event coordinator for the department. "It gets to be just you and your kids hanging out and having that special time together.” 

The two separate events will be held at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St, Suite A, on Friday and Saturday nights.

