HANFORD – The Kings Mosquito Abatement District (KMAD) is reporting that three mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). The samples were collected from the Cities of Lemoore, Hanford, and Corcoran. “The District usually detects the virus this time of the year,” stated Michael Cavanagh, District Manager for the Kings Mosquito Abatement District. “We expect virus detections to continue through September.”
Most people who are infected with WNV have no symptoms or only mild non-specific flu-like illness. However, in some individuals, especially the elderly, the disease can cause severe neurologic illness. Symptoms of severe disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, joint pain, disorientation, and altered level of consciousness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor immediately.
Residents can contact the KMAD if they have a mosquito problem, report a neglected swimming pool (green pool), or if they need assistance in eliminating mosquito breeding sources. The District will also provide mosquito fish for swimming pools, back yard ponds, and horse troughs free of charge. To contact the District please call (559) 584-3326. Residents may also request services through the District’s website at www.kingsmosquito.net.
It is especially important to eliminate any standing water – no matter how small of an amount – where mosquitos can breed. Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) recommends that individuals protect against mosquito bites by practicing the “Three Ds”:
1. DEET – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaradin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitos from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age.
2. DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitos usually bite in the early morning and evening so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitos. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
3. DRAIN – Mosquitos lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, by emptying flower pots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.
Additional information regarding WNV may be found at: http://www.westnile.ca.gov/
