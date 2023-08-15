West Hills Community College District welcomed students for the start of the fall semester Tuesday at the Coalinga, Firebaugh Center, and Lemoore campuses.

With a shared commitment to academic excellence and student success, the district and its colleges are ready to embark on a new learning, growth, and innovation journey, the college said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to welcome our students back to campus and into our virtual classrooms," said Carla Tweed, West Hills College Coalinga president. "Our faculty and staff are dedicated to helping each student succeed and providing them with the resources they need to excel academically."

Recommended for you