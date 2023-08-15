West Hills Community College District welcomed students for the start of the fall semester Tuesday at the Coalinga, Firebaugh Center, and Lemoore campuses.
With a shared commitment to academic excellence and student success, the district and its colleges are ready to embark on a new learning, growth, and innovation journey, the college said in a statement.
"We are thrilled to welcome our students back to campus and into our virtual classrooms," said Carla Tweed, West Hills College Coalinga president. "Our faculty and staff are dedicated to helping each student succeed and providing them with the resources they need to excel academically."
The first day of the fall semester brings a renewed sense of anticipation as students, faculty, and staff gather to begin a semester filled with academic pursuits, personal development, and community engagement. The colleges are fully prepared to provide a rich and supportive educational environment encouraging students to achieve their goals and aspirations.
"As we begin this fall semester, we are committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive learning community," said James Preston, West Hills College Lemoore president. "Our students are at the heart of everything we do, and we are eager to support them in their educational journeys."
As the fall semester unfolds, WHCCD and its colleges are excited to offer a range of programs, resources, and opportunities designed to inspire students to reach their full potential. The district remains committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment where students can thrive academically, personally, and professionally.
"We are excited to begin the next academic year and to welcome students back to our campuses," said Kristin Clark, West Hills Community College District chancellor. "We remain steadfast in our mission to provide high-quality education and support services that enable our students to achieve their dreams."